After grabbing the Youth icon award, Anneysha Thakker steps on another ladder of victory, she gracefully accepts the Most Stylish Emcee by BW applause Experiential marketing summit and awards!

Being a finalist for Mrs Femina India 2021 has shown us all her creativity, multifaceted personality which is coloured with a variety of experiences! She has always kept her personal touch in everything she does! She has especially intrigued her audience by the perfect style statement she makes at each of her appearance! She has proved that style is beyond fashion, and today's style can definitely become tomorrow's fashion.

Being a Sports Host and an Anchor for various corporate and social events, she recognises the importance of style and look and delivers it with perfection.

On being questioned on winning the most stylish emcee award,she says,

"Style is something that can never go out of fashion! I feel privileged to win the Silver award for the most Stylish Emcee.This award encourages me to keep experimenting with my style!"

We hope to see her soaring to various heights in the future!