The new school year is officially underway, and we’ve rounded up a group of unique back-to-school items you won’t be able to live without.

Sandy Lisa Bags are trendy, stylish, and sophisticated bags that are perfect for school or work. Sandy Lisa’s line of backpacks, purses, and luggage are where fashion meets function. Bags are specially designed to fit all your essentials while making a statement wherever you go.

Go back to school and with the trendsetting Soho Camo Backpack. This stylish backpack has all the room you need to store your school supplies, laptop, and tablet. Without leaving behind a single detail, there is a front zippered pocket for your valuables, 2 side pockets that will hold your water bottle, cell phone, and sunglasses and a large internal compartment with a dedicated laptop/tablet pocket, credit card and pen holders, zippered pocket for valuables and lots of extra space for all your other personal items. The Soho Camo Backpack is the perfect combination of style, comfort, and functionality.

SafeSleeve Cases

So much more than a phone case, SafeSleeve Cases are an all-in-one super case designed to protect you from harmful EMF radiation emitted from cell phones. SafeSleeve Cases contains FCC accredited lab tested shielding technology that can block up to 99% of Radio Frequencies (5G, Wi-Fi, cellular, etc.) and up to 92% of ELF (battery, AC power, etc.) cell phone radiation from your iPhone. It also includes a built-in RFID blocking wallet that protects your credit cards from fraud and can fold out into a stand. These cases are ultra-protective and pass a military grade standard for drop testing.

Not only does SafeSleeve make cases to protect us from radiation but they also have an Antimicrobial Case to protect us from germs and bacteria. The SafeSleeve Antimicrobial Case has all the features of their regular case but also contains lab tested germ killing material. SafeSleeve Cases come in a variety of colors for your iPhone, tablet, or laptop. iPhone 13 cases will be available after October 1st and you can sign up today to be notified.

Tech Candy

Ready to go back to school in style? Tech Candy combines fashion with function to bring you a collection of stylish and unique “techcessories”. From phone chargers, to cleaning wipes, to speakers, and more, Tech Candy has a wide range of accessories for your phone, computer, and tablet. Each item is designed not just for functionality, but also to be a stylish accessory you’ll be excited to own.

Got Apple gadgets and Android devices? Speakers, batteries, and more? Tech Candy brings you the beautiful Triple Header Woven USB Cable which features three tips: MFi-certified Lightning, Micro USB, and USB-C, together creating a one-stop charging hotspot. Woven with colorful premier cotton fabric, this cable not only look cute but feels great too. It has a super-long length of 6’ that makes it easier to reach far-away outlets, like when you’re studying in the library. It comes in 5 different colors, so can you match your cable to your laptop case, phone case, or bedroom.

Tech Candy has the goal of reinventing on-trend but otherwise uninspired tech solutions into beautiful, giftable products. Now that you know of these awesome brands, going back to school will be even more enjoyable. Stand out with Sandy Lisa Bags and Tech Candy’s techcessories, and feel good knowing you’re protecting yourself from harmful radiation with SafeSleeve Cases.