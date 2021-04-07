Bobby Christian has had a long and illustrious career spanning a wide spectrum of musical styles and experiences. Murray Wright High School was his high school, and he was born on the eastside of Detroit. He then went on to receive an honours diploma. Aside from academics, he was also very interested in athletics, and he was a member of the college basketball and football teams. The musician used to be a natural at everything he did.

He had a passion for music since he was a child and decided to pursue a career in it. He began his musical studies in his hometown before following his dream and joining this beautiful field of music. There are many artists who have made it big in the music industry, including Redzone Tay, Damedot, Rev City, and a slew of others, but Rocket Management, the company that represents them, is one of the most successful.

Bobby Christian began managing Redzone Tay, the first artist he went on to manage, and through his hard work and perseverance, he was able to sell out of his trunk 50 thousand units. He was not the only artist he collaborated with; other artists such as Damdot were also on his list of collaborators. Through Damedot, he was willing to sign a contract with the e-commerce giant on his own. For artist Damedot, me managed to seal a joint venture deal with empire where he single handedly structured the deal and it was a six figure undislcosed amount.

He made several friends in the business as a result of his massive transactions, including Danny, who has always been there for him throughout his career. Partnerships with Alamo Records, overseeing Mafia World 1, 2, and even 3, creating the song Codeine, which has earned over 3 million streams, and co-founding Alamo Records are just a few of the many achievements this brilliant and talented boss seems to have nailed. Also, to be able to work with Jim Jones, jeezy, Gucci mane and yo gotti, he even managed to change his music style and composition.

Given his extensive exposure and experience, this young music promoter seems to have earned the moniker Big Bog in the music industry. As a result of this, he has been able to work in the music industry for over 15 years and has a business named Rocket Management registered in his name.