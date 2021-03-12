Hollywood actor Brent Sexton once said, "Casting directors tend to be the unsung heroes in this business." If we look at what masterpiece some movies or shows have turned out to be mainly because of the perfect casting, you'll agree. People mention the performers and directors who make a show or movie. But it's the casting director who mainly finds the right people to do the job. Same happens in the world of Hindi television industry in India. One such casting director who is said to have an eye for right talent is Parag Rawool.

12 years ago when Parag Rawool decided to venture in the TV industry, he was full of hope and dreams. The field he chose was non-related to his educational qualifications as an Engineer. But is there anything that can stop a dreamer? Parag's self-belief and curiosity played a key role and he landed a job as a Senior Talent Producer.

Parag Rawool gave his best while working as a Senior Talent Producer. From working with production teams of movies to event management, he proved his calibre and versatility. Well, in no time, he was promoted as the Casting Director aka the Talent Head of fiction and non-fiction shows. It is one of the most significant jobs in the acting industry. Parag's work focused mainly on the non-fiction or reality shows.

As a Casting Director, Parag Rawool worked with Star Plus, Zee TV, Colors TV and many such top Indian Hindi channels. Everyone who he has worked with sings praises and appreciation for Parag. Well, today, he is not only a top CD in the TV industry but also an entrepreneur. Parag started his own company called Team Aspiring.

About Team Aspiring, Parag Rawool says, "It is a 360 media and entertainment company. We have a team of media professionals from every department and strata of the media industry. I believe with such a vast experience and contacts that I have built in the TV industry, it is wise and profitable to run my own company. Producers and channels always have faith in my work. With a talented team that I have under me in Team Aspiring, I aim to grow more and take every small or big project that comes our way."

Well, Parag has shown to the world that being a multi-tasker always works in the favour. As an event manager and casting director, people trust him blindly with his work. Last year, when kids singing reality show Taare Zameen Par was scheduled to air in October amid the pandemic, Parag Rawool had the best casting for it. India's top and popular singing personalities like Tony Kakkar, Shankar Mahadevn and Jonita Gandhi were the judges of the show.

Apart from this, Parag Rawool is known for his impeccable marketing skills. Last year, for several brands, he did Influencers marketing campaign. His work benefitted both the parties quite well. For 2021, he has a lot of work even as a marketing professional. With his own company, casting of several shows and also marketing collaborations, 2021 is indeed going to take multi-tasker Parag Rawool to new professional heights.