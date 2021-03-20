The fascination with celebrities is not something new. They enjoy a huge fan following and are perfect role models for the audience. But ever wondered about the pioneers who are there behind these actors and actresses? Well, they are the celebrity managers who stay on their toes and work rigorously to keep the stars at the top of their game. Whether be it small screen or big screen stars, every celebrity has a loyal fanbase. Kaushal Joshi, a well-known celebrity manager has been working in the industry for quite a long time.

In his splendid career in showbiz, he has managed many top-notch names from the telly world like Hina Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaaz Gill Bharti Singh, and many others. The celebrity manager turned producer recently made news for the song ‘Bhula Dunga’. With donning the producer’s hat, Joshi has been adding various responsibilities under him. After getting great expertise in celebrity management, he has now set his eyes on producing interesting TV shows and web series.

Kaushal had earlier revealed that when he finds an interesting script, he will surely produce a non-fiction show or a web series. When asked about the ever-growing demand for OTT platforms over cinemas, Kaushal said, “Everything is changing. There has been a transition, and people’s preferences have changed. While the audience will always be up to experience a cinematic spectacle on the big screen, but we can’t deny the fact that the content on OTT platforms is getting a great reception from the audience.”

He further explained that it took a pandemic to see this massive transition. Along with it, there has been a great demand for music videos in recent times. Any music video releasing under a reputed music label takes the internet by storm. “The best part about music videos is that they convey a story in less than five minutes”, added Kaushal. Understanding the fundamentals of how the industry functions, Kaushal is exploring different avenues in the industry.

As a creative professional, he feels fortunate that every project is a new experience as he gets to learn the newness of work. Being an ardent traveller, Kaushal loves to explore different places in the world. In his incredible career, this young and dynamic talent has travelled to many beautiful destinations in the world. With his forthcoming works, he continues to do so. Well, we wish this talented personality lots of luck for his future aspirations and may he bring interesting content for the audience in the coming time.