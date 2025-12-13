Delhi, December 13: Police have busted a fake call centre in Uttar Pradesh's Noida that targeted Indians living abroad by selling cheap and so-called “lifetime” subscriptions to popular OTT platforms, only to dupe customers with pirated or fake content. Six people were arrested after a raid in Sector 2, exposing a cyber-fraud operation that blended social engineering, illegal streaming, and online extortion.

According to the Times of India, the police said the gang posed as representatives of major platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, HBO, and Hulu. Their primary targets were Indian expatriates in the US, Canada, Australia, and Gulf countries, who were lured through social media groups and online platforms operated under the name Webbiz Services LLC. Gay Dating App Scam in Noida: 4 Held for Robbing Gay Youths After Trapping Them via Social Media App.

6 Arrested in Noida for Duping NRIs With Fake OTT Subscriptions

यूपी – भारत, पाकिस्तान सहित कई देशों के OTT प्लेटफॉर्म की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग अवैध तरीके से NRI को बेचने वाला गैंग पकड़ा। ये गैंग OTT प्लेटफॉर्म के सब्सक्रिप्शन चैनल वाले कंटेंट को बिना लाइसेंस कैप्चर करता था और उसकी कॉपी 100 से 300 डॉलर में बेचता था। नोएडा पुलिस ने तनिष्का वर्मा,… pic.twitter.com/Q3y6wdYqa9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 12, 2025

Once a victim showed interest, the accused shared payment links and provided access to pirated streams using illegal IPTV servers and third-party software. The service would stop after a few days, after which victims were pressured to pay again for “renewals”, “server upgrades,” or technical issues. Police said victims were charged between USD 100 and USD 300 each, often multiple times.

Investigators revealed the gang also used data bought from illegal sources and employed ‘man-in-the-middle’ cyberattacks to steal passwords and card details. During the raid, police seized mobile phones, computers, monitors, laptops, and digital records showing international transactions and call logs. Noida: Man Arrested for Creating Fake Bills Worth INR 10 Crore to Claim INR 1.8 Crore GST Credit in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused, aged between 20 and 28, have been booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Indian Telecommunication Act. Police said the scam may involve a wider network of data suppliers and technical operators, and further arrests might be made as probe goes on.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

