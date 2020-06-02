Charu Ghai, the Unique Comedy Creator on Internet

Charu Ghai

Charu Ghai is among those top comedy video creators who prefers experimenting on her videos using her own Creativity Instead Of Copying It From Somewhere Else.

Charu makes content on Vmate & TikTok and has been seen with Celebs Like Parmish Verma, MD Singer and many more. Not only she makes good Content But she Also Manages To Bring The content With Her Own Voice.

She started making Funny Videos when she realised that this would help people To Connect with her and give them A Good Message as well. Her Many Videos Give A Very Good Message In The End. She got Creator of the month award from Vmate as well.

Charu was not good at Studies so this made her tensed That She Could Fail In Life but now She Says That that the tough Time has gone And Now The Future Is in her Hands. She Gonna Shine Like A Star this Year.

Charu received a lot of criticism and at one point She wanted to give Up But she Manages To Came With The Hate from Some Peoples.

As She Said In Her video That Her Mission Is Not To Earn Through videos. The Only Aim To Spread Happiness Around each And Every Corner Of The World and this Proves Her That She Is the Creator With Some good Aim.

She also Got Some Viral Trends On Vmate And TikTok Which Has Around 10M Views In A Single Video. Hitting This Large number Of Views Is Not An Easy For Anyone But She Manages To Maintain it. Her fans love her down to earth nature and her genuine personality.

Charu Ghai lives in Delhi & keeps visiting Different Parts Of The World as She is Not So active on Instagram but now she has decided to be active On Every Platform. She Has Million Of Fans On Vmate And Around 3 Lakhs followers on TikTok as well. The best reason for his growth is that She constantly keeps improving her content and production quality.