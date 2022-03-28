Most people are used to buying their eyeglasses at a brick-and-mortar shop; however, online eyewear shopping has seen significant growth in the last decade. People now know that they can cut out the middlemen, and save great money by purchasing eyewear from online stores. Sadly, one must surf hours and hours on the internet to get what one wants. It means online shopping for prescription eyeglasses is a tedious task. To offer a shortcut, Chashma.com has emerged as a savior to make eyewear shopping quick, simple, and affordable!

Chashma.com is one of the few online stores that offer stylish eyewear, and at a price that is affordable to all. It is stepping into the space of affordable eyewear and aims to make India a leader in manufacturing high-quality yet affordable eyewear on an international level. People wearing eyeglasses are familiar with the efforts and time that they need to put in searching for a new pair. Chashma.com serves as an ultimate destination for such people by offering affordable and stylish eyeglasses. The brand manufactures its eyewear products in India and it is one of the many reasons for its popularity in the nation. All of its eyewear products are unique in terms of style and look the trendsetters rather than trendy.

To shop for affordable prescription eyeglasses from Chashma.com, you can go to its website or, make a trip to one of its 15 offline stores in 8 cities across the country, and choose the frames and lenses you desire. By choosing their Home Try-on service, you ensure that your choice of frames and lenses is the best one through their personalized service! Selecting eyeglasses is one of the most tedious tasks as there are hundreds and thousands of options available from different brands. To simplify things for its customers, Chashma.com offers frames in two categories - ChashmaBasic and ChashmaPro.

The ChashmaBasic frames are free, and only the pair of lenses need to be paid for by the customers. These frames are not just super-affordable starting at just Rs. 999 but stylish as well. If luxurious style and looks are what you crave, ChashmaPro Frames are here to serve you. These frames are all the rage and priced at Rs.2000 each. Despite being affordable, there are no step-downs in terms of the quality and durability of Chashma.com’s products. Each product offered by Chashma.com is fashionable and in vogue.

If impaired vision is a problem for you, the brand offers a free-of-cost computerized eye test for its customers. Once tested, you are free to choose any frame and lens of your choice from Chashma.com. It has two series of custom lenses called Chashma BlueCut, starting at Rs.1499, and Chashma Digital Progressive Lenses starting at Rs.4000. Chashma.com additionally has a trendy collection of sunglasses called ChashmaSun, and each of these sunglasses can be purchased at a starting price of just Rs.1500. The brand possesses more than 40 years of manufacturing experience in the eyewear industry. It has perfected the cutting-edge lens selection algorithm and offers lenses according to the needs of its customers.

The brand debuted its online store in the Indian eyewear market earlier this month and is currently offering an early bird discount of 30% on all purchases. Try not to miss Chashma.com's offer to change any frame over to sunglasses for just Rs.250. You can also get 40% off on the second pair of eyeglasses you buy at Chashma.com.