Secret Santa is a Christmas tradition where friends, family, or co-workers draw random names to become someone’s Secret Santa. The Secret Santa is tasked to choose the perfect gift (within a pre-set budget) to give to their chosen giftee. After opening their present, the giftee has to guess which member of the group was their Secret Santa. It’s a Christmas classic where the guessing is as much a part of the fun as receiving the gift.

The gift you pick says as much about you as it does about the person receiving it. Also, what better time to send that message or express those feelings which you’ve been keeping a “secret” all along. Here are some unique gift ideas which will help you out during this season's Secret Santa!!! Christmas 2021: Five Evergreen Christmas Songs You Need on Your Holiday Playlist This Year.

Gifting Ideas Based on Types

The Classics: Focus on making their life easy. Keep the gift understated yet useful enough that the recipient appreciates the effort

Engraved Stationery with personalized pencils, pens, markers, notepads

Utilitarian gifts such as noise-cancelling headphones, a wireless charging pad or Bluetooth speakers

A practical co-worker would appreciate a desk accessory holder, a comfortable backpack, seat cushions, or a fancy laptop bag

A Coffee/Tea subscription box is a great option for the addicts! You can’t go wrong with a woollen scarf, cushy gloves and a cozy hoodie

When all else fails, the basics such as chocolates, wine bottles, coffee mugs or even simple gift cards will always come to your rescue

The Romantic: This is all about making the giftee feel special and to associate yourself with their happy place.

An all-expenses paid spa or salon day with you taking up the chauffeuring duties

A combo of bath bombs, fragrance candles, essential oils and custom soaps

A personalized scrapbook chronicling all your memories together and LOTS of pictures

The Bold: This is for anyone that wants to stand out and make a statement

Sign them up for a 2-person activity class involving you (dancing, cooking, fine arts)

A smartphone projector for the giftee who is a movie buff

A one-off personalized fragrance named after them

The Offbeat: This is meant to be a surprise or even a joke at the expense of your giftee

Signup your giftee to a course they have been craving to join (sketching, playing the piano, martial arts)

The ugly Christmas sweater with funky patterns and over-the-top design is sure to rile up your giftee, provided they share your sense of humour.

A personalised bobblehead for your self-absorbed gifteeWhat do we suggest, you ask? Have a casual chat with your giftee to gauge their interests and most importantly their dislikes. Keep a budget, do your research and put in some thought !!!

