They have become the 'Clubhouse Couple', whose one of a kind wedding is awaited on the platform.

It is so surreal to know and learn about all those people whose life decisions and choices never cease to amaze others all over the world. They have made gutsy and bold decisions that have allowed them to create a life of their own, on their own terms and something that even others could take great inspiration from. Some stories go ahead in impacting us on a deeper level and we came to know about one such magical love story about two individuals who met on an online platform and decided to take the decision to be together for a lifetime. Yes, you heard that right. Clubhouse, an invitation-only social media app in IOS, facilitating auditory communications through rooms, recently astounded the world when it changed two individuals' lives by making them fall in love. How romantic is that?

This love story is about Michael Graziano and Natasha Grano, who have become the epitome of modern-day romance and now are all set to tie the knot with each other and taking their relationship to the next level by getting married on Clubhouse. This indeed is going to be a one of a kind wedding of a one of a kind couple who is head over heels in love with each other; the proof is also their Instagram pictures they keep posting.

"The moment I heard his voice, I knew he was my soulmate", says Natasha Grano recalling how she found the love of her life on the audio app, Clubhouse. Throwing light on their love story, let us tell you'll that Natasha and Michael met each other on Clubhouse, the famous IOS audio app just a week after Valentine’s Day, and upon hearing his voice on the app, Natasha knew she found her Prince for life. Both of them then connected on Instagram to start working on the professional front, where Natasha's personal brand joined hands with Michael's PR firm, 'Mindful Media' and this professional relationship was soon turned into an intimate personal relationship.

The two together have hosted the largest events on the app, including interviews with bestselling author Jim Kwik, co-author of The Secret John Assaraf, Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, Thought Leader Lisa Nichols, and many others. They are already hosting hundreds in a private mastermind group called "Manifest Your Lover", which included guests Ja Rule and other VIP speakers on the roster like Jesse Itzler & Sara Blakely, Grant & Elena Cardone, and many others.

Natasha has decided to move her life from London to Canada to be together with Michael and is soon going to get married on Clubhouse.