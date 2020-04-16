COVID-19: Varun Chibber Comes To The Aid Of Underserved Communities In South Mumbai (Photo Credits: File Image)

Varun Chibber has done a bit of his contribution by leading an initiative of a food distribution drive for low-income families in the city. The nationwide lockdown in India can be credited as a major factor to contain the novel coronavirus. But if one thinks logically, the lockdowns might be okay for the rich but millions of poor people might suffer because of it. To strengthen the unity among Indians, every individual is abiding by the lockdown imposed. With a total number of confirmed cases reaching above 7,000 in India, more than 1,000 cases are from Maharashtra with the majority of them in Mumbai.

Moreover, the lockdown in Maharashtra has now been extended till April 30 as announced by CM Uddhav Thackeray. Keeping in mind about the lower-class families, Mr Varun Chibber led an initiative of distributing essential food grains in the underserved areas of South Mumbai.

Mr Chibber is an entrepreneur, activist and a philanthropist who recently took the charge of almost 2000 households. Under his initiative, the low-income families, daily wage labourers, workers and the sanitation and healthcare workers will be provided with all the essential food and ration. When Varun’s team was made aware of the problem, they instantly reached out to suppliers of food stock and made all the necessary arrangements for them. The food distribution drive was implemented from Sassoon Dock, Shiv Shakti Nagar at Backbay, Darya Nagari and Sudham Jhopdi at Colaba. He quoted, “No one should sleep hungry. They are our people.“ Besides this, his team will extend their support by launching many other initiatives until the lockdown is lifted. They aim to cover more territories and reach out to more families as they ramp their efforts up.

The entrepreneur credits his late grandmother, Aloo Jal Chibber for making him a better person. In a statement, Varun said, “Whatever I am today, is the qualities I have imbibed from my grandmother. She set an example with her life and career. She devoted all of her time for the development of society and the country. I hope to continue the legacy and keep doing such great works. We are blessed and grateful to be in such a position where we can help many people. I urge everyone to do their bit and contribute as much as they can to ease the pain of poor people.“ Aloo Jal Chibber was an Indian political leader who served as the member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Colaba from 1972 to 1978.

Previously, Varun Chibber has worked for many causes like medical camps and book distribution drives. In December 2019, he donated food to the followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who visited Chaitya Bhoomi. With a vision of establishing a foundation of his own, he wants to take all his philanthropic works under the foundation’s name which he plans to launch soon.