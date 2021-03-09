Today we do like to introduce you to a Nigerian musician who goes by the name Xander 042.

It’s an honor to speak with you today. Why don’t you give us some details about you and your story. How did you get to where you are today?

I am Alexander Udodi Chukwu, musically known as Xander O42 as a stage name. Honestly, my story has been a bitter, sweet, rock and roll one. Hence the journey started back in my secondary school days. I started my music career in a church choir because that was my addiction and hobby. I grew up with love for music

I’m sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?

It was never an easy road for me, just that I never allowed it to hinder my goals, target, and ambition because then, in Nigeria, music videos were and still the fastest way to promote your songs. Still, I never had enough capital to shoot a quality video I had ever wished for with renowned video directors like Clarence Peters, Patrick Elis, Akin Alabi, Matt Max, Unlimited L.A, Godfather, etc. But the sweetest part of it now is being able to establish my well-equipped studio in the States my domicile, have also a record label known as Xander Music Empire(XME), making good music and quality videos. I’m such glad success came at God’s time when I never expected it, due to my philosophy about music, which is it’s a game of survival for the ones that truly have passion and talent for it, so because of that, I never relented on breaking of legs in making sure that my hard work paid. To cut a long story short, I return all the glory to God. It’s still so amazing and dreams coming through for me on how friends, family, and the World embraced my unique Music style, and this is where holding on to the struggle has gotten me.

Let’s talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you over the competition?

I’m an Artiste and I do Afro highlife classic fusion and melodious, which is well refined for lovers of good music worldwide. My originality from music composure, delivering, humility, confidence, live performance is the main reason why people would want to work with me. I’m not in competition or having a rival with anyone. Like I said earlier, My style of music is very unique and abstract, meaning that I’m just Xander who tries to sound like nobody but me.

What’s your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?

My humble advice to anyone reading this interview is to always follow your heart and never allow any negative advice to kill your dreams. You should always bear in mind that there will be stumble on the road to success,but that should never make you give up on your passion and dream. Be ready to give it a shot in taking risk, because life we are living on its own is a risk, depending on how you will be able to sail through.

Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?

Success in a dictionary is the accomplishment of an aim or purpose. But my own definition of Success is the amount of people your success is able to put food on their table monthly, by using your success to create job opportunities, in which I always pray for.

What’s next for you?

I have so many projects I’m working on, which I will always keep my fans posted on that, but for now I want to keep them private, because I love surprising my fans with new things.