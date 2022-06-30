Surbhi Chandna was the Naagin that we all loved (after Mouni Roy that is). She was perfect as the protagonist and her sartorial wardrobe in the TV show was the best among the current lot. With stylish sarees and hot blouses, she definitely exuded all the glamour and left us wanting for more. And while that's the reel scenario, the real one is not very different! Surbhi's personal wardrobe is equally stylish and demands your attention. Is Pink the New Black? Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Jyoti – These Celebs Can’t Seem to Get Enough of the Bold Hue (View Pics).

On days when Surbhi isn't shooting for her TV shows, she's either busy making reels or simply posing for some cool pictures. Now, if the actress can make a simple jeans look so desirable then you better credit her for adding that extra oomph factor to it. There are tons of pictures on her Instagram account that are all about her slaying in simple jeans and we usually bookmark those for our personal reference. From pairing it with a simple tunic to a tube top and a tie-up blouse, she styles it with almost every new option and nails them all to the hilt. Don't believe us? Check out some of these pictures below that will convince you definitely! Surbhi Chandna's Sheer Saree with Oxidised Jewellery is the Perfect Styling to Ape for the Ongoing Navratri Season (View Pics).

Pair it With a Corset and You're Set!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Keeping it Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

For Days When You Need to Look Tough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Keep it Blingy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Pair it With a Simple Tunic for a More Casual Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Who Says You Can't Wear Jeans on Red Carpet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Keep Slaying!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

So, which of Surbhi's cool and casual looks was your ultimate favourite? Drop your views on Twitter now!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).