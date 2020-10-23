Surbhi Chandna sure makes it a point to set temperatures soaring with her ethereal looks. The actress, who's currently shooting for Naagin 5 is busy decking up in different traditional avatars and while we're often mesmerised looking at her, we are trying to seek some inspiration this time. Surbhi's new fashion attempt is perfect for the ongoing festive season and we're excited to ape it for one of our next appearances. While she looks elegant in her peach saree, we can at least look half as desirable as her. Surbhi Chandna Looks Pretty in Pink In her New Pictures from Naagin 5 (View Pics).

Surbhi's new fashion outing is all about flaunting the magic of sheer. Her sheer saree with a backless blouse looks scintillating and we are falling shorts of words to describe its impact on us. She further accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery thereby giving her own touch of Navratri to it. Curled eyelashes, brown lips, blow-dry hair and pink cheeks complemented her look further. A simple yet radiant look that's bound to be a show-stealer. Surbhi Chandna as Bani From Naagin 5 Looks Glamorous In Powder Blue Saree! (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna Inspired Fashion for Navratri 2020

Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi's style file for Naagin 5 has been a remarkable affair so far. With a huge fandom by her side, who grab every opportunity they can to put her first, Surbhi's able to successfully glide through one too many roles of her TV career. Post Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani, we hope Naagin 5 turns out to be another crucial chapter in her career graph and here's looking forward to all her future ventures.

