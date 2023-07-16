Singh is Bliing actress Amy Jackson may have been missing from Bollywood but we sure follow her on Instagram that's updated on a frequent basis. Jackson is currently dating Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick and their mushy pictures often win our hearts. On other days, of course, we have Miss Jackson ruling our minds with her hot and glamorous pictures from different outings. In fact, Amy's Instagram is loaded with such clicks that make you wonder just how gorgeous is she! Amy Jackson’s Maternity Style Is Making Us Go WOW! 7 Pics of the Actress Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style.

From a classic LBD (Little black dress) to stunning jumpsuits and co-ord sets, Jackson's wardrobe has all the beautiful pieces that one can think of. She has a busy schedule that includes her shooting commitments and attending popular events like fashion weeks and film festivals. And each time Amy has managed to drop some major style bombs on us. On days when Amy isn't shooting for her upcoming projects or pampering her little boy, she's either shooting for some sensual photoshoots or making appearances that will make your jaw drop. To check out some of these glamorous looks of hers, keep scrolling. Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Set 'Fit Couple' Goals in Latest Instagram Pic.

Hot Mumma

Go Green!

All Things Glamorous

Beauty in Black

All Eyes on Her

Just When You Say She Can't Get Any More Hot!

Chic AF

So, which of Amy Jackson's sensual avatars is your favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

