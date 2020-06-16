Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Amyra Dastur Is a Ravishing Red, Silken Satin Delight in This Stay at Home Photoshoot!

Fashion Nirupama Chaudhary| Jun 16, 2020 12:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Amyra Dastur Is a Ravishing Red, Silken Satin Delight in This Stay at Home Photoshoot!
Amyra Dastur Lockdown Style Diaries (Photo Credits: Instagram)

 The delightful millennial who dabbles into  Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films is a certified style cynosure. An on-screen delight, she accompanies and compliments it with an off-screen affability. We believe that the former model-turned-actor, Amyra's fashionable tidings take centre-stage and a noteworthy Instagram following of 1.9 million speaks volumes about her strike-a-chord demeanour. The ongoing lockdown has Amyra giving us an ample peek into her stay at home shenanigans and musings. Right from flaunting her casual-chic outfits to giving us a makeup tutorial on achieving those perfect cat eyes, Amyra has us hooked. A recent mood saw Amyra don a red silk satin dress and regale us with her subtlety.

Here's a closer look at Amyra's stay at home, stay chic style. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur - Lockdown Mood

A cami silk satin dress in red featuring a slit was teamed with chunky silver oxidized jewellery. A brilliantly self-done makeup of defined eyebrows, contoured eyelids, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones completed her look. Amyra Dastur Is Calling All the Pinkaholics With This Desi Barbie Look for FabLook Magazine Photoshoot!

Amyra Dastur Lockdown Style Diaries
Amyra Dastur Lockdown Style Diaries (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amyra Dastur Amyra Dastur Fashion Amyra Dastur Style Prassthanam
You might also like
When Amyra Dastur Fashioned Her Grandmother’s Gold Studs a La Vintage Charm to Her Resplendent Saree Vibe!
Fashion

When Amyra Dastur Fashioned Her Grandmother’s Gold Studs a La Vintage Charm to Her Resplendent Saree Vibe!
Amyra Dastur Looks Hotter Than Ever in a White Embroidered Crop Top and Denim Hot Pants in This Latest Lockdown Photoshoot!
Fashion

Amyra Dastur Looks Hotter Than Ever in a White Embroidered Crop Top and Denim Hot Pants in This Latest Lockdown Photoshoot!
Amyra Dastur Is Calling All the Pinkaholics With This Desi Barbie Look for FabLook Magazine Photoshoot!
Fashion

Amyra Dastur Is Calling All the Pinkaholics With This Desi Barbie Look for FabLook Magazine Photoshoot!
Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!
Fashion

Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!
Amyra Dastur Playing Dress Up for the Magazine’s Lehenga Diaries Is Right Out of a Modern Day Fairytale!
Fashion

Amyra Dastur Playing Dress Up for the Magazine’s Lehenga Diaries Is Right Out of a Modern Day Fairytale!
Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: All That Spunk, Sass and Sartorial Chicness Are What Makes Her a Certified Style Cynosure!
Fashion

Amyra Dastur Birthday Special: All That Spunk, Sass and Sartorial Chicness Are What Makes Her a Certified Style Cynosure!
When Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif Winked and Weaved Some Ivory Magic With Their Sarees! View Pics
Fashion

When Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Katrina Kaif Winked and Weaved Some Ivory Magic With Their Sarees! View Pics
Yo or Hell No? Amyra Dastur in Yousef Akbar for Sol Lions Gold Awards 2020
Fashion

Yo or Hell No? Amyra Dastur in Yousef Akbar for Sol Lions Gold Awards 2020
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement