Amyra Dastur Is a Ravishing Red, Silken Satin Delight in This Stay at Home Photoshoot!

The delightful millennial who dabbles into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films is a certified style cynosure. An on-screen delight, she accompanies and compliments it with an off-screen affability. We believe that the former model-turned-actor, Amyra's fashionable tidings take centre-stage and a noteworthy Instagram following of 1.9 million speaks volumes about her strike-a-chord demeanour. The ongoing lockdown has Amyra giving us an ample peek into her stay at home shenanigans and musings. Right from flaunting her casual-chic outfits to giving us a makeup tutorial on achieving those perfect cat eyes, Amyra has us hooked. A recent mood saw Amyra don a red silk satin dress and regale us with her subtlety.

Here's a closer look at Amyra's stay at home, stay chic style. Amyra Dastur Is Minimal Chic but Also Spiffy and Sassy in a Black Pantsuit!

Amyra Dastur - Lockdown Mood

A cami silk satin dress in red featuring a slit was teamed with chunky silver oxidized jewellery. A brilliantly self-done makeup of defined eyebrows, contoured eyelids, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones completed her look. Amyra Dastur Is Calling All the Pinkaholics With This Desi Barbie Look for FabLook Magazine Photoshoot!

Amyra Dastur Lockdown Style Diaries (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

