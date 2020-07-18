For the city girl whose forte lies in essaying rustic roles with utmost conviction, Bhumi Pednekar charms as the quintessential girl-next-door. But she is much more than that! Having picked up quite a few virtues from being bold, beautiful and unconventional, Bhumi champions the causes of fitness, good health and environment in equal measures. On the fashion front though, Bhumi is a trailblazer! In a short span of time, she has tried and tested the styling sensibilities of quite a few and notable fashion stylists. A resulting versatile fashion arsenal has a distinct, experimental and relatable vibe to it. Bhumi keeps throwing us one curveball after another. Metallics, neo-ethnics, sarees, lehengas, sharp cuts, quirky styles in bold hues, tricky fabrics all make a cameo in Bhumi's style stories. All along, the minimalist lover pulls it all off with unmissable glamour and spunk. She turns a year older today! We took a stroll down her Instagram handle to curate a lookbook of Bhumi's fabulous fashion moments.

Bhumi leads the millennial pack of early bloomers who shined right from the word go! A sartorial stunner who garnered accolades for her brilliant performances along with a marvellous journey from flab to fab, here's a closer look at her style. When Bhumi Pednekar Was Simple, Elegant and Stunning in Ivory!

A pink Gaby Charbachy gown with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline was teamed with silver metallic stilettos, subtle glam and pseudo wet pulled back hair.

Filmfare Awards 2020 saw Bhumi stun in yet another Gaby Charbachy creation - a red off-shoulder creation with ruffle trimmings and thigh-high slit. A half updo and subtle glossy makeup sealed the deal.

The IFFAM Press Conference in Macau saw Bhumi take on a monochrome Avaro Figlio gown with a half updo and subtle makeup.

For Star Screen Awards 2019, Bhumi took on a glittery gold vibe with a Gauri and Nainika gown. Pulled back hair and bronzed glam completed her look.

The BIFF Marie Claire Asia Star Awards 2019 saw Bhumi stun in a Reem Acra creation with textured hair and a dewy glam. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's Next to Premiere on Netflix?

The Busan International Film Festival 2019 saw Bhumi take on a billowing dual-toned Ali Younes Couture gown. Pulled back hair and subtle glam accompanied.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 saw Bhumi stun in an Atelier Zuhra black fringed gown with textured wavy hair and subtle makeup. Bhumi Pednekar Transforms into Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen, Says 'These Times Literally Feel Like Winter Is Coming’.

Bhumi has carefully developed a knack to go for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. A stylists’ delight, Bhumi has dabbled into a melange of looks that border high on elements of chic, street style fun, glamorous and ethno cool. Here's wishing Bhumi Pednekar a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

