Mumbai, July 11: A fan has visualised Bhumi Pednekar as "Game Of Thrones" protagonist Daenerys Targaryen, and the actress has responded saying these days she literally feel like "winter is coming".

Bhumi took to Instagram and posted an artwork shared by artist Swapnil Pawar, where she is seen in the Daenerys Targaryen avatar. Bhumi Pednekar: Quarantine Has Led Me to Realise That I Do Prefer My Isolation Over Meeting People.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I will do what queens do. I will rule. Daenerys Targaryen. Thank you @swapnilmpawar, this is fun. These times literally feel like 'winter is coming'. #MotherOfDragons."

Daenerys Targaryen is one of the primary characters of author George RR Martin's "A Song Of Ice And Fire" book series, adapted on TV as "Game Of Thrones". On screen, the character was portrayed by Emilia Clarke.

On the acting front, Bhumi will be next een in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" and "Durgavati".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).