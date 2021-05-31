Gingham, a print known for its rich history keeps revisiting us every season in jewer forms. When worn in the right colours and silhouettes, this pattern guarantees a refreshingly chic look. Lending us a vibe to gaze at was Bhumi Pednekar with her gingham chicness. Promoting Durgamati, Bhumi wore a checkered dress by Nikhil Thampi over a white voluminous sleeved top. Red pointy toes, wavy hair and nude glam accompanied. She was styled by Pranita Shetty. A quintessential industry outsider, Bhumi rose to fame with her brilliant on-screen repertoire of rustic roles. But off-screen, she spins off an experimental fashion arsenal with a carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame.

She is often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi keeps it all relevant and refreshing.

Bhumi Pednekar - Gingham Chicness

A gingham dress by Nikhil Thampi featured a white voluminous sleeved tie up distilling collared shirt underneath. Red pointy toes, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was also seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

