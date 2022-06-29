Riverdale beauty, Camila Mendes celebrates her birthday on June 29. The leggy lass who rose to prominence post her stint in the popular CW series is quite an eye candy for all the guys out there. With her tall and lean frame and features that would put anyone to shame, Camila manages to be a show-stealer every time she makes an appearance. Over the years, we have developed a certain fondness for this American beauty and the way she presents herself with such panache. Camila Mendes Birthday: 7 Times She Made Some Eye-Popping Statements on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Camila's personal wardrobe, in fact, is filled with pieces that are distinct and so damn chic! On days when you are confused about what to wear or which dress to shop for next, you can always seek inspiration from Mendes for she never gets her style wrong. From cutesy printed dresses to smart monochrome ones, Camila has got them all. For evenings that demand you to deck up in style or simply for your dinner outings, Mendes has a lot that's simply perfect for such occasions. She knows how to dress up and she does it with so much elan. To elaborate more on this, we pick five stunning pieces from her personal closet that we'd definitely wear for our date nights! Let's have a quick look. Riverdale Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse To Conclude With Upcoming Season 7 at The CW

A Hot Off-Shoulder Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

A Monochrome Co-ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

Something Formal But Chic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

A Cute Floral Printed Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

And Finally, a Hot Mini Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes)

So, which of Camila's dresses will you choose for your dinner date? Think about it and drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

