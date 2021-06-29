Camila Mendes celebrates her birthday on June 29. The Riverdale actress who's now rising to popularity in Hollywood is already a fashionista in the making. The Veronica from Archie comics, she's always a stunner even in her reel character and casts a similar impression with her real-life avatars. For someone who likes to slay all day, every day, she's a name we look up to. Her personal sense of styling is bewitching and there's nothing, we repeat nothing that she can't nail. American Sole: Rapper Offset Boards Pete Davidson, Camila Mendes' Comedy Movie.

Camila's red carpet appearances have always been delightful. She comes, she poses and she slays. From her classic elegant gowns to cutesy dresses, she has a variety to offer when it comes to her style file. For those who are obsessed with Veronica, Mendes is equally alluring in real life too. She knows how to cast an impression and is always a game for anything that's funky and stylish enough. As Mendes gets ready to ring in her birthday this year, we take a brief moment to celebrate her special occasion. Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Reveals She Was Drugged and Sexually Assaulted in College.

So here's us having a quick peek into her best style moments.

In Elisabetta Franchi

In Etro

In Lela Rose

In Maisie Wilen

In Moschino

In Prabal Gurung

In Ralph & Russo

Coming to her professional life, Camila will be next seen in Strangers, a dark comedy on Netflix which also stars Sophie Turner in a key role. Besides, she also has a new season of Riverdale to shoot. And we hope she has more exciting announcements to make in the near future. But until then, here's us admiring the beautiful person that she is.

Happy Birthday, Camila Mendes!

