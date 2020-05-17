Dakota Johnson's Summer Outfits that We Can Beg, Borrow Or Steal (View Pics)

Dakota Johnson's summer style file (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The onset of summer brings in some happy news for you know those cutesy dresses in your wardrobe can and will finally breathe in some fresh air. It's that time of the year when you ditch your jeans and opt for outfits that allow you to flaunt your legs or simply pick ones that are summer approved. While summer wardrobe is essentially a favourite and no girl needs a helping hand, there's always some scope for improvement, right? For someone like Dakota Johnson, who takes her street style as seriously as her red carpet appearances, fashion is just another department that she wants to excel in. Yo or Hell No? Dakota Johnson in Brandon Maxwell Couture for the Academy Governors Awards.

A fashion icon that we personally look up to, Johnson's styling deserves all your attention. Her personal closet is filled in with modish outfits that are bound to soothe your eyes. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has built up quite a fashion resume that's capable of drawing our attention every time she decides to step out of her apartment. From flowy dresses to monochrome separates and solid colour jumpsuits, Dakota has been juggling effortlessly in different designs while making our jaws drop, one outfit at a time. Dakota Johnson Roped In For Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry, Darling'.

As we begin to embrace the hot weather of this season, here's picking a few dresses from her stylish wardrobe that we don't mind stealing. Have a look...

Très Chic

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A simple, loose-fitted printed dress is always in vogue and nailing it is no rocket science.

Did Anyone Say Summer?

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On days when you don't feel like dressing up, pick up the most basic dress like the above from your wardrobe and accessorise with a hat additionally. You won't be disappointed.

Holiday in Your City

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dress up like Dakota to wander on your usual streets. We are delightfully fascinated with her little black dress that's not essentially a party outfit but is apt for your Sunday brunches instead.

Jumpsuits are BAE!

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jumpsuits lovers, this one's for y'all. A classic red jumpsuit can never go wrong, can it? Pick something like hers that's loosely fitted to make it more summer-friendly.

Check 'n' Mate

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A checkered midi dress is perfect for your summer outings. It's no brainer and a wise investment.

Pretty You!

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On days when you are asked to socialise but summer is your concern, try something that's more feminine like this dress. It's chic, breathable and its soft colour palette makes it appropriate for the hot season.

Separates, Anyone?

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Summer separates are spiffing. They look uber cool while also giving you an extra edgy look. Pair them with loafers of simple flats to get going.

Dakota sure likes dishing out some fashion lessons. Her on-the-go outfits give us the cosy-cute inspiration while we continue gushing about her other attempts. Lockdown has certainly restricted your movement this summer but whenever you decide to step out next, remember her fashion essentials. And don't hesitate to ape her styling. Ciao.