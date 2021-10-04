Dakota Johnson who became a popular name in the Hollywood circle post her 'Fifty Shades' franchise celebrates her birthday on October 4. The pretty American lady who's known for putting up a brilliant performance is also quite a stunner when it comes to her red carpet. Johnson is known for stirring a storm on the red carpet and her appearances have all been delightful so far. From her classic, Valentino separates to her supremely sexy Gucci dress at the Venice Film Festival, she has the knack for it getting it right, all time, every time. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson aka Mr and Mrs. Grey Reunite at The Telluride Film Festival.

Dakota Johnson has quickly emerged as a rather strong player in the fashion department. She has turned muse for several designers and every time, the outcome has only been stunning and ravishing. While she believes in weaving magic on screen, she also has the ability to replicate it off-screen. With her powerful appearances and the talent to nail all her outings, she has cemented her place as a fashionista of the industry. To elaborate on the same here's taking a quick peek inside her amazing wardrobe so far. Dakota Johnson: My Biggest Lessons Are from Relationships or Exploring Relationships at Work.

Johnson recently made headlines when she stepped on the red carpet wearing a supersensuous Gucci corset with black leather pants. And it's no brainer that she looked divine in it. While her outfit itself did all the talking, she kept the rest of her styling simple with a pair of black pumps, a delicate diamond necklace and nude lips. When it comes to fashion, she certainly has a few tricks in her bag and she's always eager to learn more of them. And while she's at it, here's raising a toast to her fabulous self. Happy Birthday, Dakota! Have a great one.

