While florals, stripes, and other classic prints may have their charm, there is something more intriguing about the army uniform trend aka camouflage prints that have been pushing the fashion borders for quite some time now. Alia Bhatt jumped aboard this military wagon and dished out a cool airport look. Camoflower military separates from the international label, Desigual were paired off crisply with a Gucci bag and combat boots. Alia has mastered the subtle art of setting the mood alight with her on-screen persona underlined by an understated elegance. A worthy extension to this cinematic command is her exemplary off-screen millennial signature minimal styleplay. Effortless always, Alia has a way with fashion that very few achieve in this fashion riddled tinseltown.

A gender neutral trend that has found a happy place as formal and casual wear in the wardrobes, it has transitioned from the runway to celebrity wardrobes. Here's how Alia filed yet another brilliant look.

Alia Bhatt - Military Chic

It was a Desigual look featuring floral printed high waisted pants worth HK$ 909 (approximately Rs.8624) and camo flower military jacket worth S$ 104.50 (approximately Rs.5786). A Gucci handbag, black boots, black mask and pulled back hair completed her look.

Alia Bhatt in Desigual (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Alia has an interesting line of films. RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Brahmastra, the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.

