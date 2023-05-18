Deepika Padukone was quite a stunner at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actress was announced as one of its eight-member jury and she had a gala time on the red carpet. From Sabyasachi to Louis Vuitton, DP picked some of the best pieces available on the block and strutted in style like no one else. This year, however, Deepika won't be attending the film festival. She will not be joining the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar who will mark their presence at the French Riviera. Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar Walks the Red Carpet in White Off-Shoulder Couture Gown (View Pics).

Deepika's previous appearances on the red carpet will compel us to miss her this time. She was a sheer delight every time she stepped on the red carpet, ruling it like a true queen. While there were times when she went all crazy with her choices, there were also days when she played it safe but nailed her outings nonetheless. With her tall and lean frame, DP certainly made the foreign media go gaga over her outfit choices and charming persona. And while we won't be getting any of those moments this time, we can always reminisce about some of her previous attempts, right? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes: Reminiscing 7 Of Her Best Red Carpet Looks at the French Riviera.

So, without taking any more time, let's quickly delve into Deepika Padukone's Cannes journey.

In Louis Vuitton

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Marchesa

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ashi Studio

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Brandon Maxwell

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Deepika Padukone's fashion outings continues to be your favourite to date? Drop your answers on Twitter.

