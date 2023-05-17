This year the prestigious Cannes Film Festival will have many Bollywood names walking the red carpet. From debutants like Sara Ali Khan to legends like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Bollywood brigade will continue to represent the industry, all while dropping some major style bombs on us. Aishwarya is probably the only celebrity who has been consistent with her presence on the French Riviera. Right from attending her movie, Devdas' premiere to representing L'Oreal, Aishwarya's name has been synonymous with Cannes in Bollywood. Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Leave for the Prestigious Event, Mother-Daughter Duo Poses With Fans at Airport (Watch Video).

While the actress did have a few rough moments in fashion, she managed to overshadow them by strutting in style otherwise. Right from having her own Cinderella moment in an ice blue Michael Cinco gown to shining in her gold Roberto Cavalli outfit, she did deliver strongly on several occasions and we are not complaining. While other celebs like Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar are marking their presence, the queen is yet to arrive in style. And before she stuns us with her outfit choices for this year, let's take a quick recap of seven of her best style moments previously. Sara Ali Khan at Cannes 2023! Actress Makes Her Debut at the Prestigious Event in Pastel Lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (View Pics and Video).

In Michael Cinco

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

In Jean-Louis Sabaji

In Roberto Cavalli

In Ralph & Russo

In Armani Prive

In Michael Cinco

So, which of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks at Cannes is your favourite?

