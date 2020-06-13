Disha Patani Birthday Special: This Ultra Sensational Girl in Progress Scorches up the Scene, One Tripping Style at a Time!

Disha Patani! We believe that Bollywood's Girl In Progress needs no introduction! Firstly for being the ultimate poster girl for all things fit, fabulous, sultry and chic, Disha is a delightful millennial to reckon with! While she swears by those basic sporty vibes, be it a promotional event or a date night out, she silently scorches up our social media feeds with her shenanigans. She may be a few films old in Bollywood but Disha Patani with her obvious charm, ultra-sexiness, the cutest smile and exceptional dancing skills can leave anyone gaping in amazement. She took the scene by storm with her demure self by debuting in M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story. With a whopping following of 35.6 million on Instagram being a worthy testimony to her rising fame, on the fashion front, Disha is a stylist’s delight, a designer's muse and a photographer's favourite subject. While Disha’s style play has undergone a fair metamorphosis, from those cute little dresses to quirky athleisure to even opting for ethnic ensembles as the mood demands, Disha does make a point for the laidback millennial style every time she steps out. All through it, she channels the unmissable glamorous girl-next-door vibe that's accentuated by long luscious locks. As such, Disha has on many occasions displayed her innate ability to blend comfort with varied styles, irrespective of her fashion stylist and a short span of time, she has teamed with noted ones like Aastha Sharma, Leepakshi Ellawadi, Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai.

Disha turns a year older today! We deep-dived into her Instagram feed to pick out styles that exemplify and glorify Disha's fashion fabulousness that's not everyone's cup of tea and distinctly chic. Working off that risk appetite for unconventional silhouettes, hues and cuts, Disha's tryst with brazen and bold is worth reckoning. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Beyonce As She Takes Up the Viral Savage Challenge.

The promotions of Malang saw Disha flaunt her toned calf in a black Aiisha Ramadan strapless gown featuring lace detailing. Strappy sandals, delicate earrings, wavy hair, defined eyes and nude lips completed her look.

Disha Patani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another round of promotions for Malang saw Disha team a satin lace-up bustier top by Danielle Guizio with track pants from Fila. Lace-up boots, textured waves, subtle makeup and a layered necklace sealed the deal.

Malang promotions saw Disha dial-up glamour in a silk satin dress featuring a lapel collar, a tie detailing and slit was teamed with heels, old toned earrings, bright lips and wavy hair. Disha Patani Keeps Instagram Buzzing by Sharing a Throwback Picture in her Super Hot Calvin Klein Lingerie.

The trailer launch of Malang saw Disha team Oh Polly! separates featuring a maxi skirt with a seductive side slit and embellished trim teamed with a crop top complemented with textured waves, subtle makeup and statement earrings.

Disha stunned in a floral cami voluminous dress by Ritu Kumar with jewellery by Hyperbole and Azotiique. Textured waves, lavender toned eyelids, pink lips completed her look.

As the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, Disha took to flaunting a cropped logo tee, high waist denim, white lace-up boots, a high ponytail and subtle glam.

For Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh wedding reception, Disha took to flaunting a Maison Yeya fitted silver-grey gown with a plunging neckline, jewellery by Minawala, metallic stilettos by Aldo, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Disha fashioned her presence in St. Moritz for the larger than life pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta with an ivory self-printed longline ethnic dress from Rohit Bal Couture. Jewellery from Azotiique, Belle’s Rose juttis from Fizzy Goblet x Payal Singhal, side-swept wavy hair and a subtle makeup of nude pink lips and defined eyes completed her look. Disha Patani Shares New Racy Pics in Calvin Klein Sports Bra and It's HOT!

Yet another ivory vibe for the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta saw Disga stun in an embellished gown by the Lebanese based designer label, Basil Soda featuring elegant cutwork on the waist, a plunging neckline. Earrings from Curio Cottage, bright lips, delicately lined eyes and wavy hair completed her look.

Vacationing in the Maldives, Disha took to flaunting pale floral printed separates from the label, Raisa and Vanessa featuring a cold shoulder cut cropped top teamed with a ruffled asymmetrical skirt. With accessories like a small white sling bag, strappy sandals, Disha rounded out the look with wavy wind kissed hair and subtle makeup.

A versatile stunner who flips and flits from one varied vibe to another, Disha Patani tames risque with ease. Here’s wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

