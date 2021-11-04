TV beauty, Hina Khan did stun us with her festive wear at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. She picked a lovely blue ethnic wear with a rather bold, plunging neckline blouse and ensured that she turned heads everywhere. And if that wasn't enough, she further soared temperature when she picked a stunning red, heavily embellished outfit for her next appearance. While the outfit looked dazzling, of course, it also looked apt for bridal wear and all the brides-to-be can take some cues from her new #ootd. Hina Khan Birthday: 10 Super Glamorous Outfits We'd Like to Steal From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Hina's red lehenga choli belonged to the house of Pink Peacock Couture. The cold shoulder blouse added a dash of glam to this otherwise simple, traditional design. She further styled her outfit by picking a heavy necklace and a maangtika to go with. With blushed cheeks, glittery eyeshadow, pink lips and hair left open in soft waves, she completed her look further. Needless to say, Ms Khan added dollops of charm and made our Diwali go from happy to happier. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina Khan's Diwali Outfit

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's busy making some stellar appearances these days. Besides singing multiple music singles, she's also actively looking for her next project and we hope the big announcement comes very soon. In TV, she was last seen as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

