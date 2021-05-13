Finally, the month-long fasting period of Ramadan has ended and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr has already started. The exact date of Eid al-Fitr gets decided after sighting the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. However, this year, on Tuesday, the moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia had announced that the crescent moon had not been sighted and thus, Eid al-Fitr 2021 will be celebrated on May 13. While most of the countries are celebrating Eid al-Fitr 2021 on May 13 but in Indian, Muslims will celebrate the joyous festival on May 14.

The festival of Eid calls for lots of celebration as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. And on the day of the festival, everyone wants to look good. Although this year, the celebration will be different, people will mostly celebrate the festival indoors; however, dressing up is still an option. And for Eid al-Fitr's comfortable outfit inspiration, we turned to Instagram to find outfits that worth taking notes from. Whether you want ideas to re-wear outfits or to purchase something new, the Indian celebrity-inspired looks will provide all the inspiration needed.

Let's take a look at some celebrity-inspired ways to dress up this Eid while staying indoor.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

To dress up comfortably at home this Eid, one must take a cue from Sara Ali Khan. Silver gota patti work on a white A-line kurta is never out of fashion. You can also wear a white A-line kurta paired with a matching churidar and dupatta. Style the kurta set with bangles and statement earrings and you are good to go!

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Punjab's Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill is always ahead of the game when it comes to ethnic wear fashion. However, if you are someone who doesn't want to wear a traditional outfit this Eid then you can wear a comfortable palazzo set like Shehnaaz. Opt for minimal makeup and keep your hair open.

Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Don't like to wear kurta or salwar kameez? Well, then you can wear an easy-breezy ethnic dress like Karisma Kapoor. This kind of outfit will be perfect for the lockdown Eid celebration. Just wear minimal makeup, tie your hair neatly and opt for a stud earring.

Jasmin Bhasin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Take fashion inspiration from TV star Jasmin Bhasin, if you want to look simple-yet-classy while celebrating Eid at home. Dress up in a bright-hued printed Anarkali-style kurta set.

Vidya Balan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

If you are not so fond of classic Indian outfits, then you must wear something like Vidya Balan. Wear a simple hand-crafted cotton collar flare dress paired with pants. To style your overall look, wear a statement earring.

We hope now you can easily choose the right pick to dress up this Eid al-Fitr 2021 while staying at home.

