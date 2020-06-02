Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Jennifer Winget? Who Wore the Cover Story Pink Separates Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Ankita Lokhande Vs Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The days when celebrity inspired styles were enormously priced are long gone as they now dabble in an equal mix of high and low-end brands. This renders celebrity styles just right up to our alley! Sharing such an affordable style vibe were the small screen actors Ankita Lokhande and Jennifer Winget. The ensemble in question featured separates from the homegrown fashion label, Cover Story. The separates featured a classic pink blazer with button detailing originally priced at INR 3,490 and pink pants, originally priced at INR 2,490. While Ankita had flaunted the separates while promoting her debut, Manikarnika back in 2019, Jennifer took to flaunting these separates for a housebound lockdown photoshoot recently. Well, tinsel town celebrities attain a sartorial perfection effortlessly, courtesy the celebrity fashion stylists. While fashion designers create ensembles, the fashion stylists essentially promote their creations through the celebrities for their numerous appearances for movie promotions, brand endorsements, the quintessential red carpet, airport look or simply casual brunches or dinner outings. Who fared better in this inevitable fashion face-off of the pink pantsuit?

The individualistic sense of styles for Ankita and Jennifer are strikingly similar - minimal chic and occasionally experimental. While Ankita was styled by Aastha Sharma, Jennifer was styled by Kareen Parwani. Here is a closer look at their styles that resonated with the ongoing raging trend of crisp pantsuits in vibrant colours.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita teamed the snazzy pink pantsuit with a pale toned pink camisole rounding out the deal with strappy heels, subtle makeup and wild curls. Ankita Lokhande Sizzles, Smoulders and Stuns in Whole Lot of Polka Dots!

Ankita Lokhande in Cover Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Winget

A concept photoshoot saw Jennifer take the colour blocking trend to a whole new level of wow by teaming the pink separates with a yellow pussy bow tie up top. Sleek hair and nude glam sealed the deal. Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Classy and Sassy Always, Her Fashion Arsenal Is a Style Potpourri With Every Ensemble Worthy of a Bookmark!

Jennifer Winget in Cover Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Jennifer Winget

We believe Ankita allowed her pink suit and wild curls to do the talking while Jennifer allowed her colour blocking finery to take centre-stage. A versatile suit, vibrant colours are a wardrobe must-have for sprucing up those dull days and mood. Fashion Face-Off: Hina Khan or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Ombrello White Pantsuit Better?

Who Wore It Better Ankita Lokhande or Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

These fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent but for the celebrities, looking glamorous is pretty much a permanent fixture of their glamorous profession with their stylists upping the vibe with every appearance. So which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.