Ankita Lokhande Sizzles, Smoulders and Stuns in Whole Lot of Polka Dots!

Ankita Lokhande in Rishi and Soujit for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande is a delight to reckon with, courtesy her on-screen exuberance, fashion tidings, and an engaging social media presence. As one of the hottest and successful television actresses to have graduated on the silver screen, she enjoys a tremendous fan following, a count of 1.1 million on Instagram being a worthy testimony. Having made that silver screen debut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi last year, Ankita followed it up with Baaghi 3. Paired opposite Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita essayed the role of his wife, Ruchi. The screening of the film saw Ankita bring with her a whole lot of vintage charm, albeit a contemporary twist. A polka-dotted co-ord set was accompanied by textured wavy hair, subtle glam and oodles of sass. Styled by Hemlataa Pariwal, Ankita's street style chic vibe is infectious and a perfect recipe for all the summer staples that we need to flaunt this season.

Polka Dots with their rich legacy are a timeless print. Versatile as they may be, allowing a dressing up and dressed down version to be flaunted in all seasons, polka dots are a wardrobe must-have. Here is a closer look at Ankita’s carefully curated polka story. Ankita Lokhande Birthday Special: 7 Fashionable Moments Straight From the Manikarnika Actors' Instagram Account Which Are All Things Spicy and Chic!

Ankita Lokhande - Rishi and Soujit

The spotty separates from the designer duo were teamed with earrings from One Naught One One and matching stilettos. with her long locks styled into wild textured waves that lent the look a much needed dramatic vibe, Ankita sealed the deal with a subtle glam. Archana Banegi Naagin? Ankita Lokhande To Make Her Television Comeback With Naagin 4?

Ankita Lokhande in Rishi and Soujit for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Baaghi 3, the action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018). Baaghi 3, an official remake of the 2012 Tamil film, Vettai features Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor.