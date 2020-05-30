Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Classy and Sassy Always, Her Fashion Arsenal Is a Style Potpourri With Every Ensemble Worthy of a Bookmark!

Jennifer Winget Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As one of the most influential faces on television, Jennifer Winget transitioned from being a child actor. Known for her roles of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah, Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2, Jennifer commands a compelling and brilliant on-screen presence. Her impeccable outfits coupled with a subtle glam have us hooked to her on-screen charm. Off-screen too, Jennifer keeps the tirade going spruced with fashion stylist Kareen Parwani. Together, the duo has carved a niche for Jennifer that features form flattering ensembles from homegrown designers and labels. She elevates it further with an equally alluring beauty and hair game. Deftly but definitely, Jennifer goes on to own the trickiest of hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics. Her toned petite frame coupled with a flawless complexion render her to be the perfect muse. Jennifer turns a year older today. We raided her Instagram feed to curate some of her finest and recent fashion moments.

As strong as her onscreen roles are, Jennifer propels a stronger fashion game off-screen too. Ahead, a brief style capsule showcasing Jennifer Winget's vibrant fashion, one striking ensemble after another. Jennifer Winget's Throwback Monochrome Photoshoot Showcases Her Quarantine Moods And It's Sexy AF.

For a concept photoshoot, Jennifer slipped into an orange toned ensemble from label Eye Candy by Pinky and Sheshank featuring a thigh-high slit skirt and one shoulder dual-toned bralette. Super wavy hair, subtle glam of smudged eyes and nude pink lips completed her look.

For a wedding, Jennifer draped a green-toned saree from Warp and Weft by Sagarika. Jewellery from Anmol and Jet Gems was complimented with gajra adorned low bun and subtle glam.

A stunning creation by Pallavi Mohan from her label, Not So Serious was complimented with metallic strappy heels, soft wavy hair and subtle glam.

The Lions Club Awards 2019 saw Jennifer slip into separates by SVA Couture. Metallic strappy heels, shimmery eyelids, smudged eyes, pink lips and a slick hairdo completed her look.

The promotions of Code M saw Jennifer don separates from Mishe featuring a jacket, bustier and pants with jewellery by Minerali and wedges. Glowy glam and sleek hair completed her look. Code M Trailer: Jennifer Winget's Badass Look as an Army Lawyer is Impressive and the Intriguing Storyline is Sure to Leave You Wanting for More.

Code M promotions saw Jennifer slip into lime-yellow pantsuit by Nayantaara with brown heels, delicate earrings by Minerali, sleek hair and glowy glam.

For a photoshoot by the pool, Jennifer flaunted a pink ruffled skirt teamed with a checkered top by Zara. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Slaying in candy hues and giving the colour blocked style spin with separates from Cover Story, Jennifer upped the look with sleek centre-parted hair and subtle glam.

Durga Pujo 2019 festivities saw Jennifer stun in a colourful Warp and Weft ensemble by Sagarika with a gajra adorned low bun and glossy glam of red lips, winged eyes and gold-toned jewellery of jhumkas and necklace.

A multi-hued printed dress from label Tisharth by Shivani Jain was teamed with heels, wavy hair and subtle glam. Jennifer Winget Amasses 9 Million Followers on Instagram.

Giving us a heady style capsule to gaze at, Jennifer delights and how! Here's wishing Jennifer Winget a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.