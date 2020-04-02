Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul White Kurta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As fashion aficionados, our roving eye for all things chic, classy and elegant never blinks! An interesting chapter is the Fashion Face-Off where celebrities share some sartorial fashion sense. Recently, we came across two such millennials who shared a vibe. We are talking about millennials Sara Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi. While the three film old Sara is a bonafide starkid and style icon, Sanjana who had appeared in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns will set the ball rolling as a leading lady with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The ensemble in question was the pristine white embroidered sunflower kurta-dhoti set worth Rs 6,950 from the homegrown label, Mul Mul. While Sara flaunted the style while out and about with her Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan, Sanjana took to the quiet quarantined afternoon wearing this ensemble. Who do you think wore the pretty pristine white embroidered kurta better?

Their individualistic sense of style play is also distinct. While Sara never shies from experimenting and her compelling style play oscillates between the two extremes of risque and demure as the mood demands. Sanjana's style play is minimal chic and adheres to the sartorial sensibilities of homegrown labels. Here is a closer look at how these ladies made a case in point for the infallible white.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara teamed the sunflower kurta with a pair of white leggings and a pair of flip flops. Wavy hair left open and subtle glam complete her look. Sara Ali Khan's Style File for Love Aaj Kal Promotions was Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

Sara Ali Khan in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi

The white kurta was teamed with dhoti pants and earrings by Amrapali. Subtle glam and wavy hair completed her relaxed, quarantined and quiet afternoon. Sanjana Sanghi Is Striding Into the Summer With Nautical Stripes, Blazer, Boots and a Cool Swag!

Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi

We love how Sanjana amped up the style with the dhoti pants, makeup, wavy hair and the subtle glam. Sara's flip flops and the chudidaar look a tad disappointing. Fashion Face-Off: When Deepika Padukone or Kriti Kharbanda Flaunted Their Love for the Striped Sabyasachi Saree but Here’s How Kriti Repeated Hers!

So who do you think fared better in this fashion face-off? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy wardrobe inspirations from the celebrity closets.