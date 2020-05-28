Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Sanjana Sanghi? Whose Stripe Hype, a Nidhika Shekhar Outfit Was Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Yami Gautam or Sanjana Sanghi in Nidhika Shekhar Separates (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We certainly love us some celebrity style inspirations for our perennially parched wardrobes. The B-townies and their effortless charm, courtesy of their go-to fashion stylists see them flipping styles from one designer creation to another. Together, the celebrity-stylist duo promotes these designer creations through their numerous appearances like movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport look or casual brunches or dinner dates. Our roving eye landed on a striped style featuring Yami Gautam and Sanjana Sanghi. The ensemble in question is a striped co-ord set by Nidhika Shekhar from her Skittles collection. While Yami had worn his ensemble to promote Bala back in November 2019, Sanjana took to sporting this style earlier this year in January. With this inevitable, ensuing fashion face-off who do you think fared the best in the stripe hype?

Yami and Sanjana's individualistic sense of styles is a tad different and yet minimally chic. While Yami unfailingly infuses sophistication and sass in her styles, Sanjana's millennial style is laidback, carefree and free-spirited. Here is a closer look at their striped style moments.

Yami Gautam

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Yami teamed the oversized blazer with the shorts, red strappy heels, textured waves and matte pink lips. Yami Gautam’s Splendid Summery Striped Style Is Surprisingly Wallet Friendly, Here’s How!

Yami Gautam in Nidhika Shekhar for Bala promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi

Styled by Bornali Caldeira, an off-white satin cami was teamed with high waist striped shorts and an oversized blazer. Wavy hair with centre parting, defined eyes and nude brown lips completed the look. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana Sanghi in Nidhika Shekhar for a photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Yami Gautam or Sanjana Sanghi?

Fit and fabulous Yami oozed oodles of oomph for a crisp striped style. Meanwhile, Sanjana oozed a signature millennial laidback but chic vibe. We remain divided on which vibe do we love the most! Both, done to perfection express this ensemble's versatility to the hilt. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Yami Gautam or Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be seen with Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny, a romantic comedy, directed by Puneet Khanna, slated for a release in 2020. Meanwhile, following cameos in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana will make a debut as a leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.