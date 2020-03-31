Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana Sanghi in Ease for a wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As the petite and cute girl who essayed the role of Nargis Fakhri aka Heer's younger sister in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011, Sanjana Sanghi has traversed a long way. With roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana is all set to make that big leap as a leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. All of 23 and a quintessential industry outsider, this graduate from LSR College, Delhi has been treading on the fashion grounds with her earthy sense of style. Not the one to hanker behind big labels or international luxe brands, Sanjana's curated style play features humble homegrown labels and their chic affordable styles. Sanjana Sanghi has blossomed into the cutest fashionista next door. With fashion stylist Bornali Caldeira helming her styles, Sanjana becomes a worthy muse for ensembles from homegrown labels every now and then. Armed with minimal chic, subdued elegance and one-of-a-kind style, Sanjana is always a delight. She took to a crimson-hued lehenga from the label, Ease.

Millennial ethnic styles are much sought-after for their minimal chic sensibilities. Here is a closer look at Sanjana's interpretation. Sanjana Sanghi Spins a Splendid Style Story in Checks and Bows!

Sanjana Sanghi - Ethnic Glam

Sanjana wore a crimson-hued lehenga from label Ease's Reverie collection. A gold and pearl jewellery set teamed well with matte red lips, nude eyes and sleek hair. Sanjana Sanghi Is Striding Into the Summer With Nautical Stripes, Blazer, Boots and a Cool Swag!

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.