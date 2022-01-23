With wedding season still going on in full swing, you may need more outfit suggestions than ever. Those who prefer ditching sarees and are simply tired of buying any more Anarkalis can easily opt for this new design that we are personally obsessing over. Thanks to Parineeti Chopra who reminded us of this brilliant Ritika Mirchandani design that we had almost forgotten. It's not too blingy and has the right amount of elegance infused into it. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

Parineeti recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion outing. It was a classic kurta paired with heavily embellished sharara sans any dupatta. The outfit had a cinched waist, dramatic sharara which was completed with delicate detailing. And while Parineeti's outfit instantly won us over, she isn't the first Bollywood name to justify it. Previously, we had other popular names like Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor and Kiara Advani doing the honours. Let's check out their individual styling attempts. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Karisma Kapoor, Who Nailed This Monochrome Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra Better?

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITIKA MIRCHANDANI (@ritikamirchandani)

Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITIKA MIRCHANDANI (@ritikamirchandani)

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITIKA MIRCHANDANI (@ritikamirchandani)

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

So which beauty do you think nailed this sharara set better? Was it Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor or Parineeti Chopra? Drop your thoughts on Twitter at @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2022 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).