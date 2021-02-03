Manish Malhotra's sequined sarees are a hot favourite in Bollywood. From his recent ombre collection to the good ol' monochrome sarees, the designer and his range of sequined sarees have found a loyal base in the ladies of the tinsel town. From Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mrunal Thakur and Malaika Arora, B-town actresses are head over heels in love with his sequined sarees and Mouni Roy is a recent inclusion to it. The Gold actress recently posed for pictures in his delightful creation and we were left awestruck. Mouni Roy Looks Piping Hot in her White Bikini - View Pics.

Mouni chose a silver Manish Malhotra sequined saree for her recent appearance on Bigg Boss 14. She kept her look extremely classy and paired her outfit with no accessory. Smoky eyes, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes, nude lips and well-defined brows enhanced her look further. Mouni kept her hair open and wavy and needless to say, she nailed her outfit with utmost chutzpah.

Karisma and Mouni in Manish Malhotra Design

Karisma Kapoor and Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

But as we mentioned, she isn't the only celebrity who has justified his stunning creation. Speaking about monochrome sequined sarees, we also had Karisma Kapoor acing the same in one of her previous appearances. The actress was a guest at Lakme Fashion Week and she picked the same design to grace the occasion. And Karisma with her charm added a touch of elegance to the outfit. She nailed it supremely and made us fall in love with her all over again. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor Dancing on Bole Chudiyan Is The Coolest Video From Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Wedding Reception!

While we personally can't pick a winner between them, do you have a favourite? Do you think Mouni nailed it better than Karisma or was the latter able to slay it better? Tweet us your answers @latestly.

