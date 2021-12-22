Purple exudes royalty and there's no reason why you shouldn't own it in your wardrobe. The colour is definitely the one for this season and brides, in particular, are opting for bridal lehenga in its tints, tones and shades. But if you aren't the bride of this season and want to have this colour for your personal closet, we have some terrific solutions for y'all. Let B-town ladies, Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone take you on a tour of how to ace this royal colour. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde, Whose Picchika Dress Did You Like More?

Kiara recently made headlines when she stepped out wearing a purple pantsuit from the house of T Skaff. Does the brand sound familiar? Well, it should 'cos Alia Bhatt recently stepped out wearing a red dress from the same brand during the Brahmastra motion poster launch. Kiara's purple tuxedo was paired with matching pants and black pumps. She further styled her look by opting for highlighted cheeks, nude eye makeup, pink lips and well-defined brows.

Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Kiara's look seemed dramatic, thanks to her sleeves, it instantly reminded us of Deepika Padukone. The Bajirao Mastani actress had earlier won a purple pantsuit during her Cannes Film Festival visit in 2018. DP's double-breasted blazer was aptly paired with matching pants and chunky gold earrings. Nude lips, kohled eyes and well-defined brows completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

While DP probably set the trend of purple pantsuits in Bollywood, do you think Kiara was able to beat her in this race? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful? Deepika Padukone Kiara Advani

