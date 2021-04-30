Gal Gadot, your beloved Wonder Woman celebrates her birthday on April 30 and it's an occasion to celebrate. While she's often hailed for being the Amazonian warrior that she plays, we'd like to grab this opportunity to heap praises on her impressive dressing sense. Gal is a terrific dresser who needs no opportunity to slay. She believes in putting her best fashion foot forward even on days when she's simply lounging at home. A red carpet marvel, her choices usually fall under our best-dressed category. Gal Gadot Looks 'Wonder'ful On the Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine's October 2020 Edition! (View Pics).

Gal Gadot's fashion choices are rather charming, elevating her already high sexual appeal. We love her slit dresses and elegant gowns that rule the red carpet. A delight for any designer, she's like a muse whom they love to dress and her God-like aura justifies everything that she wears. While we often drool over her appearances in movies, her real-life avatars are equally fabulous and enchanting. Sometimes we feel if words don't justify her and the kind of impact she has on our hearts. So, it's better if we let the pics do all the talking. Gal Gadot Showers Love on Priyanka Chopra After Receiving Her Copy of PeeCee’s Memoir.

As Gal Gadot gets ready to celebrate her special day with family this year, we like to go back in time and 'marvel' at some of her best fashion outings. Join us as we keep ogling.

In Altuzarra

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Armani Prive

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prada

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Saint Laurent

Gal Gadot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This year is extra special for Gadot as she's expecting her third child. She is earlier blessed with two daughters and is expecting her third baby with her hubby, Yaron Varsano. Well, that's another happy occasion to celebrate, isn't it? We hope the year ahead is extremely eventful for her and that she keeps boggling our minds with her stylish appearances. Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).