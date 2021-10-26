Lady Gaga may have carved a place for herself in the music as well as the acting industry but she is also famous for her outrageous costumes. Her appearances are certainly the most sought after and she surely knows how to be a show-stealer. In fact, if you need some style inspiration for Halloween this year, Lady Gaga can be the name you can look up to. The festival of Halloween is based on the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain where people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off the ghosts. Halloween 2021 Makeup Ideas: From Neon Tears to 3D Spiders, Here's How to Stand Out This Halloween.

Right from wearing a meat dress to dressing up as a three-layered cake, Lady Gaga has gone beyond the usual notion to mark her presence at any event. She never dresses to impress but rather to express. While her choices are eccentric, they are also apt for the upcoming festival. You can easily seek inspiration from one of her multiple avatars or simply dress as Gaga from 'A Star is Born.' To help you pick the right outfit for you this year, let's have a look at some of her best looks of all time. Halloween 2021 Sexy Costumes: From OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne-Inspired Hot Vampire Costume to Cardi B's Sexy Nurse Look, Drool-Worthy Ways to Dress Up on October 31.

The One Where She Was Dressed as a Modern-Day Fairy

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Time When She Was Dressed Like a Star

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The One With Golden Horns

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Bubble Dress!

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Meat Dress

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The One Where She Was Dressed Like a Christmas Tree

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Polka Dotted Octopus

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Hollywood may seek inspiration from Gaga, Bollywood had its own star. Yes, who else than Ranveer Singh for taking up the mantle of being the most obnoxiously dressed star? Ranveer has often stunned us with his choices and we bet a fashion faceoff between these two powerful names would be worth all the wait.

And until then, let's start picking the right Halloween costume, shall we?

