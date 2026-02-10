In the wake of a landmark headlining performance at Super Bowl LX, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has ignited a significant explosion in his streaming numbers across major digital platforms. The Apple Music Halftime Show, held Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, served as a high-profile stage for Spanish-language music, resulting in an immediate commercial "bump" that has dominated global charts. Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Sings ‘Die With a Smile’ (Watch Video).

The performance, which featured a theatrical tribute to Puerto Rican heritage and surprise guest appearances, has translated into record-breaking engagement. Industry analysts noted that the scale of the productionestimated at a USD 50 million budget, solidifies the mainstream dominance of the "Urbano" genre within the US market.

Record-Breaking Surge in Bad Bunny’sUS Streams

Data released Monday by Spotify reveals that the artist experienced a 470% increase in US streams in the 24 hours following the game. By Monday morning, Bad Bunny occupied the top six spots on Spotify's US Daily Top Songs chart.

Bad Bunny Performs ‘DtMF’ at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The "Super Bowl bump" was led by both recent hits and older fan favourites. "Yo Perreo Sola" (2020) saw a staggering 2,170% increase. "El Apagon" recorded a 1,320% jump in plays. "DtMF", the lead single from his latest album, re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No 10.

Global Growth and International Reach

On a global scale, Bad Bunny’s catalogue saw a 210% surge in streams. The momentum extended well beyond Spanish-speaking markets, with significant lifts in non-traditional territories:

Canada reported a 60% increase in plays for the single "BAILE INoLVIDABLE." The United Kingdom and Brazil saw surges of 54% and 43%, respectively. Apple Music also reported that listeners for the artist jumped sevenfold immediately after the broadcast. Additionally, the pre-game press conference became the most-watched in the event's history, garnering over 63 million views.

Cultural Pride on a Global Stage

The 13-minute set was notable for being the first solo Super Bowl headline performance conducted almost entirely in Spanish. Bad Bunny used the platform to weave in cultural and social themes, including references to Puerto Rico’s agricultural history and infrastructure challenges. Super Bowl Bad Bunny Halftime Show Triggers Massive NYC ‘Super Flush’: 761,719 Toilets Flushed in 15 Minutes.

The show featured collaborations with Lady Gaga for a salsa-infused version of "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" and an emotional duet with Ricky Martin. The performance concluded with a message of unity as the artist held a football inscribed with the phrase "Together we are America," while dancers displayed flags from across North, Central, and South America.

