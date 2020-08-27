They say your first impression is the last impression and we couldn’t agree more. Alexa PenaVega who we all know as Carmen Cortez from the Spy Kids to Ruby Gallagher In the ABC series Ruby and the Rockits turns a year older on August 27. Her journey from there till now has been phenomenal and positive. Apart from being an actress and a singer, another point which crosses our mind when we think of Alexa is her on-point fashion game. Be it just an Instagram upload, a day out with family or her maternity style, she has been superb in the fashion department. And as she celebrates her 32nd birthday today we thought of taking you on a stylish tour, courtesy Alexa’s social media. Happy Birthday, JLo! 10 Sexy Bikini Pics of Jennifer Lopez That Are Proof That the HOT Diva Is Aging in Reverse.

A visit to her Instagram account and there are numerous pics which echo her kickass taste in fashion. From gowns, beachwear to even basics, Vega’s impressive wardrobe will make you hit the shopping floor ASAP. So, let’s get started. Happy Birthday, Bar Refaeli! Check Out HOT Bikini Pics of Israel's Famous Model as She Turns 35.

First Things First, A White Flowy Asymmetrical Dress To Set Your Mood On The Right Track!

The Bohemian Vibe!

Serving Extravaganza!

When At A Beach, Floral Is Mandatory!

View this post on Instagram 🌴 A post shared by Alexa PenaVega (@vegaalexa) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Flaunting The Baby Bump In Style!

View this post on Instagram I love this photo :) 😍 #familia #blessings A post shared by Alexa PenaVega (@vegaalexa) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

Up Next Is A Sexy Multi-Coloured Slit Dress!

View this post on Instagram #bts A post shared by Alexa PenaVega (@vegaalexa) on Jun 18, 2015 at 11:16pm PDT

Let’s Just End In On A Bikini Note!

View this post on Instagram 👙 Off to the next spot!!! #adventurers #AnthemOfTheSeas A post shared by Alexa PenaVega (@vegaalexa) on Mar 12, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

That’s it, guys! Those are some of the stylish moments from the birthday girl’s Instagram account and we bet you will be mpressed as usual. Here’s wishing the actress a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

