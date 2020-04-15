Happy Birthday, Mandira Bedi! A Style Capsule of Her Irreversible and Irrevocable Love Affair With Six Yards of Sensuality and Elegance!

Mandira Bedi Sareelicious Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A delightful woman to reckon with, Mandira Bedi dons the varied caps of being an actor, anchor, sports presenter. She has traversed a long way from being that demure but fiercely feminine and ferocious Shanti (1994) to breaking into the male-dominated arena of Indian cricket presenter with her consciously fashionable and a well-informed demeanour to turning the beast mode on with her vigorous and rigorous fitness inspiration. What's been a constant through all these fabulous transitions is a resilience, spunk and an intangible affair with the saree. Mandira Bedi has channelled this saree fervour into an eponymous label, ‘Sarees by Mandira Bedi’. As the pioneer of glamorized sarees with the signature noodle strap, the label is an extension of this endless love affair and is a reflection of her and easy to wear designs.

Making a jaw-dropping transformation from a hot workout session to dripping elegance and sensuality in a melange of sarees from her label as the occasion demands, Mandira keeps the vibe going with a short fringed pixie haircut, intense eyes and bright lips. Here's a closer look at her saree styles.

A monochrome saree was teamed with a red thin-strapped halter necked blouse, statement necklace by Aquamarine, a rose gold-toned wristwatch, a bold red bindi, nude pink lips and signature hairdo.

A red and gold saree was teamed with a full-sleeved blouse, earrings Aquamarine, dramatic eyes, nude glam and signature short hairdo.

A red and rose pink-toned saree teamed with antique gold blouse was accentuated by earrings from Aquamarine, delicately lined eyes, nude pink lips and fringed hairdo.

An embellished pale blue satin saree was perfectly in sync with a contemporary cut detailing choker style blouse, deeply lined eyes, nude lips and fringes with highlights.

A pink and beige sheer saree was complimented with a pink blouse, an opulent pearl and stone jewellery by Aquamarine, dramatic eyes and pink lips.

A tie and dye green and orange saree with a tangerine blouse were accessorized with a wristwatch and signature glam.

A blue and beige sequinned saree with a beige blouse worked well with chandbalis from Azotiique and signature glam.

A grey and subtle pink saree with a gold border and grey blouse were accessorized with gold and pearl drop earrings and signature glam.

A navy blue and pink saree was paired with a halter neck blouse, signature glam and silver beaded layered necklace.

For a wedding, Mandira picked out a pink and gold embellished saree paired with a bandeau blouse, jewellery by Aquamarine, a bold red bindi and signature glam upping her vibe.

Giving the much-loved drape a new lease of life with every appearance here's wishing the fabulous diva a fabulous birthday and more of such reckoning and recurring fashionable moments.