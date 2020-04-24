Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan! A Stroll Through the Dapper, Dandy and Modish Actor’s All- Vibe Inclusive Fashion Arsenal!

Varun Dhawan Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan! His name elicits a playful, much-loved and exceptional on-screen versatility. A quintessential filmi baccha and a bonafide star kid, Varun graduated as a Student Of The Year in 2012. Thereon, his on-screen exuberance witnessed a versatility that seamlessly mirrored his off-screen vibe too. Narrating a poignant story of a style novice transitioning, slowly and steadily, one spiffy style at a time, Varun modelled himself into a contemporary fashion-aware man in the relatively nascent B-town. Varun has collaborated with fashion stylists such as Akshay Tyagi, Nikita Jaisinghani, Priyank and Kazim. All along with these varied style sensibilities, Varun has been a delight and never shied away from flaunting those metallic, millennial pinks and yellows, anti-fits, classic clean cuts and bespoke suits with equal élan. As he turns 33, we are delighted to take a stroll through his multifaceted fashion arsenal. Varun taps on the varied vibes as the mood and occasion demand. If 2017 saw him go dapper, ethno-cool and casual on fleek, then 2018 saw him pull off a vintage Narcos inspired style. All through 2019, he maintained the temperament of eclectic styles well with dandy ones.

Varun Dhawan commands the attention of fashion pundits and lovers alike with his immaculate style game. His constant companions and perfect top-offs are his charming smile, a signature twinkle in the eyes and an unmatched swagger. Varun Dhawan, We LOVE Your Interstellar Inspired Tracksuit to the Moon and Back! View Pic

Dapper Diaries

Filmfare Awards 2020 saw Varun suit up in blue velvet from Berluti with formal shoes, perfect vanity, a well-trimmed beard and hair game.

A Stefano Ricci suit was teamed with a Polo Ralph Lauren striped tie, pocket square from Hackett. A clean-shaven look with gold-rimmed frames rounded out his look.

Casual Style On Fleek

Varun channelled a fun vibe wearing a white tee from Botter, ripped denim shorts, black glossy high tops from Represent, black sunnies from Balenciaga and a leather jacket. Mr. Lele: Varun Dhawan’s Almost Naked Act in the First Look Poster of Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar’s Comedy Looks Intriguing.

A checkered heart print suit was teamed with a white tee, sneakers, layered chain and a clean-shaven look.

Classic Style On Fleek

A checkered shirt teamed with white denim and sneakers, sunnies and a summery drink in hand.

October promotions saw Varun team a white tee with dark blue denim and white sneakers with a sleek chain adding on to his basic look!

Ethno Cool

Flaunting those summer hues, Varun took to a Kunal Rawal ethnic ensemble with sunnies and spiffed up hair for Kalank promotions.

An ivory-toned Manish Malhotra sherwani featuring floral detailing on the sleeves was teamed with black shoes and sleek vanity. Year Ender 2019 With Fashion: When Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan Raised The Sartorial Bar With Their Styles!

Jacket Game On Fleek

Street Dancer 3D promotions saw Varun opt for an all-black look featuring a graphic printed DSquared2 tee, denim from Diesel and a jacket from Coach with black shoes from Represent.

Varying shades of blue, this look featured a jacket, checkered pants and sweater from Zegna with black high tops and a clean-shaven face.

Varun Dhawan's fashion directory is exemplary for the experimental man who loves to dabble it all. Here's wishing Varun a fabulous birthday and more of such fun fashion moments for the future.