Hardavinder Singh Sandhu or better known as Harrdy Sandhu who shot to fame with is a man of quite a few talents. From being a fast bowler over a decade to undertaking vocal training for eighteen months, breaking big in the music world to dabbling into acting with the role of Madan Lal in 83, Harrdy's life is a brilliant lesson in itself! On the fashion front, Harrdy Sandhu comes across as a fairly fashion conscious millennial who loves prints, vibrant shades and sunnies. Experimental styles look characteristically brilliant on those who have a strong style foundation. Harrdy Sandhu belongs to this rare generation of millennial fashion influencers who never flinch and always embrace their inner eclectic self. Harrdy turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of these whimsical style moments.
Balancing prints with solids and neutrals is a subtle art that Harrdy has mastered with time. With a signature glam of spiffed up hair and stubble, Harrdy plays muse to some of the most sought after high fashion brands. Here's a closer look. Ranveer Singh's '83' to Hit Theatres First, Not on OTT Platforms.
A blue and pink abstract painted shirt pant set was accompanied by high tops, blue-rimmed shades and spiffed up hair.
A neon ganji layered over with a neon zippered jumpsuit and bold black frames had gelled up hair for company.
A multi-coloured set paired with a pair of sliders and signature vanity greets us in this picture.
A graphic printed jogger set is teamed up with sneakers, square shades and gelled up hair.
An abstract fire printed lounge set has all-white accessories for a company - sliders, a wristwatch and shades.
A lounge vibe featuring a printed shirt and white pant had sliders, spiffed up hair and sunnies for worthy accompaniments.
Yet another printed number, this time paired with sunnies and neon kicks greets us in this picture. Ranveer Singh's '83 Gets Two New Cast Members, Harddy Sandhu & Saqib Saleem Will Play These Characters In The Film.
A style cynosure whose fashion game comes across as more instinctual than acquired, Harrdy Sandhu's arsenal is a delight. Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.
