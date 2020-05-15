Hina Khan Flaunts Her Sexy Hourglass Figure In A Gorgeous Dark Floral Gown And We Are Drooling (View Pics)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Hina Khan's beauty is out of this world. The TV starlet who is always active on social media is a fan favourite. Also, it's kind of mandatory for the hottie to update her fans daily about her whereabouts. From posting IG stories featuring her dad to teasing one and all with some glamorous photos, she is a social media butterfly and we bet you agree. Well, amid lockdown, while you are feeling dull, Hina recently shared a few sexy pictures of herself flaunting her hourglass figure and it'll make you all go oh-la-la. Not just one or two, but the diva shared a series of photos dressed in a body-hugging gown and it's indeed a visual treat. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Newest Outing for one of Her Social Appearances.

Taking to her Insta, Hina made her millions of fans fall in love with her as just look at Khan, isn't she spelling 'HOT'? Elaborating on her look, Hina can be seen wearing a bodycon dress in black with rose prints all over it. Must say, her slim figure is the outcome of her regular working it out. Not to miss, is her wavy hairdo which is adding the much-added oomph to her overall getup. In the pics, she can be seen in minimal makeup. We are stumped and how!! Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy and Hina Khan's Fashion Choices Go South This Week (View Pics).

Check Out Hina Khan In A Floral Dress Below:

The caption of Hina's post read, 'I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes.' Talking about the Lines star's fashion outing it has always been on the experimental side. Be it pantsuits, OTT dresses, minis to even traditional wear, her wardrobe has always been inspiring to many. Coming to her latest rosy affair, what's your take on the same? Did you like it or not? Stay tuned!