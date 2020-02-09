Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy and Hina Khan's Fashion Choices Go South This Week (View Pics)

Worst Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was indeed a terrible week when it comes to Sara Ali Khan, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's fashion choices. We wonder if they even had a clue about what they were wearing for the occasion! While their contemporaries were busy ruling the city streets with their chic style statements, the girls in the discussion here were busy correcting their faux pas. There are few surprise additions to the list this week and we hope the scenario changes by this time next week. Until then, let's have a quick look at where they went wrong and why. Sara Ali Khan - Kartik Aaryan Groove on Love Aaj Kal Song During Film's Jaipur Promotions (Watch Video).

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan did show us how to not to wear yellow colour this season! Though she has registered some amazing fashion choices under her name, this one was a blunder and a big one that too. The solid colour tie-up crop top was fine but white printed pants to go with it, were, uh, so not cool!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's another stunner who usually has her fashion game on point. However, she did have an 'oh no' kinda moment when she picked hot pink separates for one of her appearances. The design is basically a lazy attempt and her blue pumps made her case even worse. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan in Hemant & Nandita for Hacked Promotions.

Mouni Roy

Not every outfit in an animal print looks wow! And when it comes to Mouni's choice, it's an exaggeration. From the neckline to its print and even the sleeves, there's so much happening everywhere and it gets difficult to pay attention to any one aspect.

Shanaya Kapoor

While the entire Bollywood brigade was busy putting their best foot forward, Shanaya Kapoor decided to take a back seat. The colour palette was dull and so was the print on it. It lacked any 'wow' factor and we expected so much better from Sonam and Rhea's cousin.