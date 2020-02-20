Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Newest Outing for one of Her Social Appearances

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan sure loves stepping out of her apartment for various occasions and you know what that means? Well, it simply means that we have more opportunity to ogle at their beautiful choices and admire them while she continues strutting in style on the streets. After wooing our hearts through her style file for Hacked promotions, the actress is back to her routine that involves attending social events and making more public appearances. Hina Khan Sports a New Look, Twins With Kushal Tandon in White on the Sets of Their Upcoming Horror Film for ZEE5 (See Pics).

Hina Khan's recent fashion pick from Mirror the Store includes a simple white tunic tucked inside a holographic tinsel skirt. It's a pretty basic attire that has received validation from Sunny Leone in the past. Hina further paired it with a messy ponytail, highlighted cheeks, pink eyelids and matching lips. A simple styling that perfectly complemented her outfit for the day. While we think it was a decent choice and there's nothing to hate about it, what's your take on it? Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif's White Maxi Dress for Galentine's Day Celebration.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

