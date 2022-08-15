Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her birthday on August 15. The Hollywood A-lister who was once the highest paid actress in the industry continues to woo us with her acting capabilities and also some terrific red carpet appearances that are a delight to watch. From going all princessy with a ballroom gown to sticking to basics and wearing something in red or black - she has probably explored all the different options there are and impressed us time and again. Jennifer Lawrence Flaunts Her Baby Bump Posing Alongside Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio at Don't Look Up Premiere (View Pics).

Considering she's amongst the well-known names in the industry and a fan favourite too, Jennifer has ample opportunities to slay and she almost never disappoints. She sticks to basics at times but delivers some fascinating results in the end. We love her personal sense of styling and the way she carries herself with so much panache. From marking her red carpet debut to flaunting her baby bump in style, Lawrence has come a long way since her initial days and her journey has been inspiring if nothing else. Leaving behind her midi dress days and not-so-fashionable moments behind, Jennifer has mastered the art of dressing eventually and today, she's a fashion force to reckon with. Most Expensive Oscars Dresses: From Jennifer Lawrence To Anne Hathaway, 10 Celebrities Who Walked The Academy Awards Red Carpet Wearing Most Expensive Outfits of All Time.

To celebrate Jennifer Lawrence and her special day here's reminiscing some of her best sartorial moments.

Shimmery Beauty

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters is Gold

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Princess

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Red Carpet Pro

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lawrence!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).