It's John Abraham's birthday today and guess who's celebrating on his behalf? Well, us but virtually. The Satyameva Jayate actor who has wowed us with his action avatar in the past is a model in the end and hence, looking dapper comes naturally to him. Blessed with a handsome face and a tall frame, John has a persona that will make any girl go weak in her knees. On days when he isn't shooting for his professional commitments, John's out there making some casual appearances that look delightful. One look at his wardrobe and you are convinced that he knows his fashion game really well. Want a Body like John Abraham’s? A Look into The Romeo Akbar Walter Actor’s Diet and Workout.

For someone who has aced the casual dressing style, John has very little to offer when it comes to making formal appearances. He loves his shirt and jeans combo and rarely attempts to go formal in suits. A physique like his demands to be seen, right? Hence, he ensures he wears those t-shirts that allow him to flaunt his biceps. Being a model, style comes naturally to him. As the actor gears up to celebrate his big birthday, we take a look at some of his best appearances. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

Checkered Shirts Are His Favourite

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing The Camouflage Fashion Game

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink Never Looked So Good Before

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Fashion Done Right

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As We Said, Crisp and Casual

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Dapper!

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving His Formal Avatar

John Abraham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

John's currently looking forward to the sequel of Satyameva Jayate. He also has Attack with Jacqueline Fernandez and there are rumours that he has signed Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. If this doesn't define an exciting filmography, we don't know what will.

